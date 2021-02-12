Kansas senator advocates bill to ban transgender athletes

TOPEKA — Sen. Renee Erickson is advocating passage of a bill by the Kansas Legislature to forbid individuals declared male at birth who later transitioned to female from participating in women’s sports programs at the elementary, high school and college levels.

Erickson, a Wichita Republican and retired school principal, is sponsor of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. It was the lawmaker’s response to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden declaring administration policy was to support equal treatment under the law and prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Biden’s order also says children should be able to learn without “worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports.”

“The purpose is to ensure fairness and opportunities for women competing in sports,” Erickson said.