Kansas senators approve rural development bill

TOPEKA — Kansas senators gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that would expand a rural development program aimed at addressing housing needs and revitalizing downtowns.

The bill would allow renovations on the second floor or higher of buildings located in central business areas of Rural Housing Incentive Districts. RHIDs can be designated in any city or county with a population of less than 60,000.

The buildings must exceed 25 years of age, and the renovations must be done for residential purposes. The cost of these RHID projects would be covered by the incremental increase in property tax value.