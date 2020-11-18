Kansas State cancels fall commencement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement set for this weekend as the coronavirus outbreak worsened on campus and across the state.
University officials announced the cancellation Tuesday morning, the Manhattan Mercury reported. The graduation events had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Manhattan and Salina.
The university instead will hold a virtual commencement in December and will release details on that event at a later date.
