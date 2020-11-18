Menu Search Log in

Kansas State cancels fall commencement

Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement set for this weekend as the coronavirus outbreak worsened on campus and across the state. 

November 18, 2020 - 9:19 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University has canceled its fall commencement set for this weekend as the coronavirus outbreak worsened on campus and across the state. 

University officials announced the cancellation Tuesday morning, the Manhattan Mercury reported. The graduation events had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Manhattan and Salina. 

The university instead will hold a virtual commencement in December and will release details on that event at a later date. 

