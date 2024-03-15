 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas to pay family of murder victim

State of Kansas to pay $1 million to 7-year-old boy’s family years after murder, abuse case.

By

News

March 15, 2024 - 3:18 PM

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will pay $1 million to the family of a 7-year-old who was tortured and killed, settling an almost decade-long legal battle over the state’s child welfare agency’s failure to remove the child before his death.

Adrian Jones’ case made headlines in 2015, when his remains were found in a pigsty outside the family’s Kansas City, Kansas, home, after he had been severely abused by his father and stepmother, starved to death and fed to pigs.

In 2017, his family members filed suit against Missouri social workers, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the state itself, then-director of DCF Phyllis Gilmore, and the Family Guidance Center of St. Joseph, along with others involved in the case.

Related
June 3, 2021
July 13, 2020
July 9, 2020
May 3, 2019
Most Popular