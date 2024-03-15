Kansas to pay family of murder victim

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will pay $1 million to the family of a 7-year-old who was tortured and killed, settling an almost decade-long legal battle over the state’s child welfare agency’s failure to remove the child before his death.

Adrian Jones’ case made headlines in 2015, when his remains were found in a pigsty outside the family’s Kansas City, Kansas, home, after he had been severely abused by his father and stepmother, starved to death and fed to pigs.

In 2017, his family members filed suit against Missouri social workers, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the state itself, then-director of DCF Phyllis Gilmore, and the Family Guidance Center of St. Joseph, along with others involved in the case.