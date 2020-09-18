Kansas to quadruple COVID-19 testing

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and legislative leaders approved Thursday a plan to boost COVID-19 testing in Kansas by 8,000 tests per day with up to $105 million in federal aid.

The final distribution from $1 billion in CARES Act funding also includes $30 million to stabilize operations at the Kansas Department of Labor, $35 million for housing needs, and $40 million for child care.

Kelly, six Republicans and two Democrats who form the State Finance Council unanimously approved recommendations made a day earlier by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas task force for how the remaining $290 million in CARES Act funding will be spent. A minimum of $50 million will be directed toward testing efforts, with additional reserves set aside.