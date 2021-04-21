Kansas transitioning to 10-digit dialing

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly asked Kansans using the 785 and 620 telephone area codes to begin preparing for transition to a 10-digit dialing requirement for local calls to accommodate implementation of an abbreviated national suicide hotline number.

The federal government authorized the number 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to create quicker access to assistance in the manner of 911 calls in an emergency.

Kansans with the 785 or 620 area codes would be required to adopt the 10-digit dialing method Oct. 24. Kelly recommended people begin the transition April 24, but calls dialed with seven digits would still go through during the six-month practice period. Individuals using the 913 area code in the Kansas City market and the 316 area code in the Wichita area wouldn’t need to change their approach to local dialing.