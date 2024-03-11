Kansas truck wash cited for violations

TOPEKA — A truck washing company in Liberal faces $171,680 in citations following one death and two injuries because of safety violations.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found Red Barn Truck Wash failed to properly check conditions of tanker trailers before sending in workers to clean them. The investigation stems from a Sept. 1, 2023, incident in which two workers were hospitalized and another fatally injured from hydrogen sulfide gas exposure.

The report, released Thursday, said the company failed to educate workers about potential hazards and did not check for hazardous conditions, such as testing the atmosphere of the trailers for hydrogen sulfide gas before sending workers to clean inside.