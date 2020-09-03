Kansas unemployment benefits to increase

Kansans receiving unemployment benefits due to job loss caused by COVID-19 should soon receive much-needed support in the form of up to $400 in additional payments from a federal unemployment program.

The program temporarily provides an additional $300 per week for those who are receiving unemployment benefits. Each state may also choose to add an additional $100 state funding, which Gov. Laura Kelly recommended last week, despite previously questioning the program’s legality.

Business leaders and legislators alike said the extra money provided by the federal government is needed now more than ever as the high number of unemployment claims statewide continue amid the pandemic.