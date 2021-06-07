Kansas universities asked to report race theory courses

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents, in response to a question from a state senator, is asking its universities to produce a list of courses that include critical race theory, an academic concept that has become a target of Republicans across the country.

The request went to all six universities — including the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Wichita State University — but became public after screenshots of an email seeking the information at Pittsburg State University were posted online.

The request was made by Sen. Brenda Dietrich, a Topeka Republican, said Matt Keith, a spokesman for the regents. Dietrich told The Star she isn’t concerned about CRT in Kansas schools but wanted more information for constituents.