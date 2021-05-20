Kansas universities reject tuition hikes

TOPEKA — Five of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system Wednesday recommended no tuition increase for undergraduate students in the upcoming academic year, while Kansas State University outlined a new tuition and fee structure resulting in a 1.2% cost spike for students not enrolled in an online class.

The nine-member higher education governance board took each university proposal under advisement in anticipation of making final decisions in June.

Officials at the University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Pittsburg State University, Emporia State University and Fort Hays State University sought permission to hold the line on undergraduate tuition in 2021-2022.