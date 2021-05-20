 | Thu, May 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas universities reject tuition hikes

Five of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system Wednesday recommended no tuition increase for undergraduate students in the upcoming academic year, while Kansas State University outlined a new tuition and fee structure resulting in a 1.2% cost spike for students not enrolled in an online class.

By

News

May 20, 2021 - 8:06 AM

Pittsburg State University president Steve Scott said avoiding tuition increases at state universities in 2021-2022 is not easy due to inflation and insufficient state aid to public higher education. (SCREEN CAPTURE/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Five of six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system Wednesday recommended no tuition increase for undergraduate students in the upcoming academic year, while Kansas State University outlined a new tuition and fee structure resulting in a 1.2% cost spike for students not enrolled in an online class.

The nine-member higher education governance board took each university proposal under advisement in anticipation of making final decisions in June.

Officials at the University of Kansas, Wichita State University, Pittsburg State University, Emporia State University and Fort Hays State University sought permission to hold the line on undergraduate tuition in 2021-2022.

Related
September 9, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 20, 2019
May 20, 2018
Most Popular