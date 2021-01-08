Menu Search Log in

Kansas vaccination stumbles leave health officials confused

Rollout of a potentially pandemic-ending vaccine in Kansas — a state still seeing some of the highest infection rates in the country — looks at best uneven. And that’s put the state in last place, at least in terms of reporting, for the rate that it’s vaccinated its residents against the killer virus.

By

News

January 8, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Photo by Pixabay

For starters, the COVID-19 vaccine doses intended for Ness County in west-central Kansas landed somewhere else.

“That was my first clue we had a problem,” said Carolyn Gabel, the county’s public health administrator.

Then someone from Dodge City called. Those vials bound for Ness City? They hadn’t been kept as cold as needed. They were no good anymore and needed replacing.

Related
January 4, 2021
December 16, 2020
December 3, 2020
August 12, 2019
Trending