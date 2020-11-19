Kansas virus spread: ‘exponential, unyielding’

TOPEKA — Republican Rep. John Eplee wishes he could turn the clock back 10 months and beg for national guidance on a pandemic that has killed more than 1,100 Kansans and threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Eplee, a family physician at Amberwell Health hospital in Atchison, says he is “just trying to survive” until he can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“If I could do one thing,” he said, “I would develop a time machine, go back, get national guidance, get a strong mask recommendation for the entire United States and, honestly, have public figures that would wear masks and strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask to save us from this terrible, invisible enemy.”