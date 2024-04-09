 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas wildfires consume thousands of acres

Kansas wildfires consume thousands of acres and at least one home. The Kansas Forest Service says no fatalities were reported as of Monday morning.

By

News

April 9, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Wildfires have forced evacuations in Riley and Pottawatomie counties as they consume thousands of acres and at least one home. Photo by Kansas Forest Service

Two wildfires north of Manhattan are largely contained after burning thousands of acres, forcing road closures and evacuation notices.

At least one home has been destroyed by the fires, but according to the Kansas Forest Service, no fatalities have been reported. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a disaster emergency declaration Friday in anticipation of dry and windy conditions that intensified the fires.

Shawna Hartman, public information officer for the Kansas Forest Service, said firefighters were working to contain the fire on Friday, but the high winds and dry air helped feed the fire.

Related
December 22, 2021
December 17, 2021
October 7, 2020
June 27, 2018
Most Popular