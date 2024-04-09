Kansas wildfires consume thousands of acres

Two wildfires north of Manhattan are largely contained after burning thousands of acres, forcing road closures and evacuation notices.

At least one home has been destroyed by the fires, but according to the Kansas Forest Service, no fatalities have been reported. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a disaster emergency declaration Friday in anticipation of dry and windy conditions that intensified the fires.

Shawna Hartman, public information officer for the Kansas Forest Service, said firefighters were working to contain the fire on Friday, but the high winds and dry air helped feed the fire.