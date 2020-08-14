Kansas women create historic ballot

WASHINGTON — More women from across the nation are running for Congress this year than ever before, and Kansas is leading the way in making history on the ballot.

For the first time ever, there will be a female candidate in each of Kansas’ U.S. House and Senate races in November. All of the Democratic contenders are women. And one Republican woman candidate will challenge Rep. Sharice Davids to represent the Kansas City suburbs.

The Kansans are among a record-breaking number of women making bids for Congress, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.