Kansas women still face workplace inequality

TOPEKA — It’s 2024 and the gender pay gap still exists.

And Topeka-based advocates for women’s financial empowerment warn that child care shortages in the state are worsening the issue.

During a recording for the Kansas Reflector podcast, YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker and Fatima Perez-Luthi, the founder and CEO of The Grind Coaching and Consulting and manager of a local financial literacy program, discussed gender-based financial inequities.

“We still have a lot of barriers to break down,” Marker said. “Women need to really take hold of their value and say, ‘This is my value in this workplace, this is what I bring, and I could do more. But here are the barriers that I have.’ I think those need to be open and honest conversations with their employers to be able to say that, and it needs to feel safe that they can do that, and employers need to be open to that. Because women do bring a lot of value to the workplace.”