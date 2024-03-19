Puppeteer Brian Hull presents a multimedia puppet show “Kaytek, the Wizard” Tuesday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to middle-schoolers from Iola and Yates Center. The play, based on a 1993 children’s book by Janusz Korczak, tells the story of a mischievous young boy who learns he can create magical spells and alter reality. Kaytek uses his newfound powers to raise chaos, before eventually turning his focus to good. Joining Hull on stage is fellow puppeteer Mary Tanner Bailey. Providing musical accompaniment is Sarah Hart. A public performance was repeated Tuesday evening at the Bowlus.