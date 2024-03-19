 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kaytek, the Wizard

Puppeteer Brian Hull presented a multimedia puppet show Tuesday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. "Kaytek, the Wizard" is based on a 1993 children's book by Janusz Korczak.

By

News

March 19, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Puppeteer Brian Hull during Tuesday's production of "Kaytek, the Wizard." Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Puppeteer Brian Hull presents a multimedia puppet show “Kaytek, the Wizard” Tuesday morning at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to middle-schoolers from Iola and Yates Center. The play, based on a 1993 children’s book by Janusz Korczak, tells the story of a mischievous young boy who learns he can create magical spells and alter reality. Kaytek uses his newfound powers to raise chaos, before eventually turning his focus to good. Joining Hull on stage is fellow puppeteer Mary Tanner Bailey. Providing musical accompaniment is Sarah Hart. A public performance was repeated Tuesday evening at the Bowlus.

Related
July 27, 2021
June 4, 2021
July 26, 2019
March 11, 2019
Most Popular