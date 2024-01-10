KBI warns educators of opioids

TOPEKA — Kansas students face danger from cartel-manufactured opioids, a law enforcement official warned the state Board of Education on Tuesday.

During the BOE meeting, Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi cautioned board members about fentanyl.

“Make no mistake,” Mattivi said. “Fentanyl distribution in Kansas is coming from the drug cartels. That’s who is behind every fentanyl pill that gets sold in Kansas. It is a cartel product. The Chinese now provide precursor chemicals to the cartels in Mexico.”