 | Wed, Jan 10, 2024
Menu Search Log in

KBI warns educators of opioids

KBI director warns Kansas Board of Education members about spread of ‘cartel products’ in state

By

News

January 10, 2024 - 2:21 PM

KBI Director Tony Mattivi gave Kansas State Board of Education members a presentation on fentanyl. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Kansas students face danger from cartel-manufactured opioids, a law enforcement official warned the state Board of Education on Tuesday.

During the BOE meeting, Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi cautioned board members about fentanyl.

“Make no mistake,” Mattivi said. “Fentanyl distribution in Kansas is coming from the drug cartels. That’s who is behind every fentanyl pill that gets sold in Kansas. It is a cartel product. The Chinese now provide precursor chemicals to the cartels in Mexico.”

Related
December 7, 2023
June 16, 2023
December 14, 2022
January 13, 2022
Most Popular