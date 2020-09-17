KDHE halts release of cluster data

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment temporarily halted Wednesday release of precise information about COVID-19 clusters to modify metrics relied upon to inform the public about hot spots of the spreading virus.

KDHE secretary Lee Norman plans to resume the reporting on clusters next week after modifying the list to concentrate attention on the most current outbreaks linked to businesses, residential facilities or events. The list has been used to reveal active COVID-19 clusters of 20 or more at private businesses and of five or more at other locations.

“Our goal is to focus and report the most current disease activity,” Norman said at the Capitol. “We know people appreciate the transparency. It allows Kansans to make informed decisions in assessing personal risk.”