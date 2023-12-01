KDOT begins pavement patching

Work is expected to be completed in three weeks, weather permitting.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has started work on a concrete pavement patching project on U.S. 169 in Allen County.

The work zone is south of Humboldt, between reference points 56 and 58. Traffic is reduced to one lane, controlled by a 24-hour signal. Expect brief delays. The work zone speed limit is 55 mph and there is a 12-foot lane width restriction.

KDOT expects the road work to be finished in three weeks, weather permitting. Updates are available at www.kandrive.gov. Persons with questions may contact Derrick Shannon at (620) 901-6550 or Priscilla Petersen, (620) 902-6433.