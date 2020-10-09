Kelly announces broadband expansion

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly elevated the administration’s commitment to improving access to quality internet service in Kansas by establishing Thursday an office of broadband development in the state Department of Commerce.

“Achieving universal broadband coverage will make communities more competitive economically, make them healthier and improve educational access,” Kelly said.

“If we are serious about competing in today’s global economy and recruiting the best talent to come to our state and keeping our children where they grew up, then we must do everything in our power to end the digital divide.”