Kelly lauds bipartisan education law

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday commended a new bipartisan education law increasing education spending that fully funds Kansas education for the third year in a row while also expanding eligibility for private school scholarships.

House Bill 2134, the product of negotiations between House and Senate lawmakers and the governor’s office, funds the state’s 286 local public school districts at an annual rate of $5.2 billion for the budget year beginning July 1. It also places restrictions on public schools’ use of remote instruction and directs local school boards to use federal COVID-19 aid to give district employees a $500 bonus, among a bevy of policy changes.

While Kelly was not high on some provisions of the legislation — such as the private school expansion — she praised joint effort across the political spectrum for working to provide students and teachers needed resources.