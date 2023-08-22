Kelly lauds growth of 6,800 child care slots since mid-2022

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said infusion of government funding contributed to an increase of more than 6,800 child-care slots in Kansas over a 14-month period following erosion of services statewide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion from May 2022 to July of this year included new positions at licensed daycare homes, group daycare homes, preschools, child care centers and drop-in programs. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a 400% increase in applications from providers of child care from October 2022 to May 2023.

“We know the Kansas child care slot supply was not adequate before 2020, but our current numbers speak to our work to steady and rebuild child care availability across the state,” Kelly said.