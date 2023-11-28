Kelly slams brakes on new plates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday she would halt production of a widely panned new license plate and return to the drawing table.

Republicans and Democrats recoiled last week when the state unveiled a blazing yellow model to replace the current design, in place since 2008, which places the state seal on a light blue background.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” Kelly said. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”