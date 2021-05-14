Kelly to continue unemployment benefits

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t plan early withdraw of Kansas from the $300-a-week federal unemployment benefit to encourage more people to return to work amid complaints by employers of a labor shortage.

Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation argue federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic combined with Kansas benefits of up to $488 per week had become a disincentive for people to accept available jobs.

“At this time, Governor Kelly does not intend to end the federal unemployment benefit programs early,” a spokeswoman for the Democratic governor said. “While the Governor will monitor this situation closely over the coming months, her primary focus remains on continuing her administration’s record-setting efforts recruiting new businesses and jobs to Kansas.”