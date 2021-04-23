Kelly vetoes GOP’s education measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two Republican-backed education bills on Thursday, including one that would have required high school students to pass a civics test to graduate and another that would have allowed districts to incorporate gun safety into their curriculums.

The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the bills this month, but not by large enough margins in either chamber for override attempts to succeed, falling 12 votes short in the House and two shy in the Senate on the civics bill and five votes short in the House and nine shy in the Senate on the gun safety course measure.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone who opposed either bill initially might back one or both in an override attempt, or even if attempts would be made. Some Republicans who opposed the bills said they agreed with state Board of Education members who argued that the measures would have infringed upon the board’s constitutional authority to set graduation requirements.