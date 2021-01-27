Menu Search Log in

Key West may introduce ban on feeding chickens

Feral chickens run free in Key West, just one of those things that keep the Southernmost City charmingly weird.

By

News

January 27, 2021 - 8:50 AM

KEY WEST, Fla (AP) — Feral chickens run free in Key West, just one of those things that keep the Southernmost City charmingly weird. 

But what’s delightful here and there becomes a nuisance when they’re everywhere. With the population getting out of hand, city commissioners are taking action — not by hunting down the fixings for a massive tailgate party, but by going after their human enablers. 

They’re making it illegal to feed the free-roaming birds. 

Related
October 2, 2018
September 11, 2018
January 31, 2014
January 28, 2014
Trending