Local youngsters ages 5-11 are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department Director Rebecca Johnson announced Wednesday parents can begin scheduling vaccinations for their children by calling the local health department at 620-365-2191.

The CDC officially recommended the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds last week, marking the first time Americans younger than 12 are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.