Kitchen fire damages Rookies

The bar and grill will remain closed as owners survey the damage. The fire started at the grill in the kitchen around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Iola fire crews were able to contain damage to the rear of the building.

August 11, 2023 - 10:15 PM

Iola Fire Department crews respond to a kitchen fire at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Friday evening. The damage appeared to be contained to the rear of the building. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill will be closed for the foreseeable future as owners Carri and Mike Sailor survey the damage from a Friday evening fire.

Iola Fire Department crews responded and were able to contain damage to the rear of the building where the kitchen is located. That area, though, appeared to have significant damage.

Carri Sailor said the grill caught fire around 8:30 p.m. She attempted to extinguish it but flames spread quickly.

Everyone was immediately evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Sailor estimated about 25 people were in the building at the time, including staff.

Fire fighters survey the damage in the back of the building.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

