Kitchen fire damages Rookies

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill will be closed for the foreseeable future as owners Carri and Mike Sailor survey the damage from a Friday evening fire.
Iola Fire Department crews responded and were able to contain damage to the rear of the building where the kitchen is located. That area, though, appeared to have significant damage.
Carri Sailor said the grill caught fire around 8:30 p.m. She attempted to extinguish it but flames spread quickly.
Everyone was immediately evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Sailor estimated about 25 people were in the building at the time, including staff.
