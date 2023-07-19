Kiwanis gets insight into state park

Fresh from Monday’s ceremonial bill signing by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly establishing the Lehigh Portland State Park, John Leahy told the Iola Kiwanis Club at its Tuesday meeting about the area’s history, the process that brought the state park to reality, and plans to develop the property into a premier fishing, hiking, camping, and recreation area for visitors.

Leahy, director of trails for Thrive Allen County who has been designated steward of the land to be developed as the state park, said the Iola Portland Cement Company was started in 1900 and sold to Lehigh Portland Cement Co. in 1917. It operated until 1971, when an Environmental Protection Agency regulation made its continuation too expensive and the business closed.

The local economic development organization, Iola Industries, bought the property with the intention to continue providing for business opportunities there, and some industries located at the site. However, a focus for the quarry, which until Lehigh’s departure was pumped dry to allow digging for rock and since had been filling with water, was to make it a public recreation area.