Kobach says KBI looking into newspaper raid

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says state authorities reviewing alleged crimes associated with the raid of a Marion newspaper are interested in whether someone breached the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System.

Police raided the Marion County Record last week after the newspaper received information from a confidential source about the criminal history of a restaurant owner who wanted a liquor license.

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, Kobach said county officials asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to “get involved” after news of the raid brought widespread attention and scrutiny.