 | Fri, Aug 18, 2023
Kobach says KBI looking into newspaper raid

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said state authorities reviewing alleged crime related to the Marion newspaper raid are looking at whether someone breached a state computer system.

By

News

August 18, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn and Sheriff Jeff Soyez stand outside the evidence room where an undersheriff signs over newspaper property to a forensic expert. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says state authorities reviewing alleged crimes associated with the raid of a Marion newspaper are interested in whether someone breached the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System.

Police raided the Marion County Record last week after the newspaper received information from a confidential source about the criminal history of a restaurant owner who wanted a liquor license.

In an interview with reporters Wednesday, Kobach said county officials asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to “get involved” after news of the raid brought widespread attention and scrutiny.

