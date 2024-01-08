 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
KS Chamber lobbies for guest worker programs

The lobbying organization also said it would oppose state legislation increasing penalties or threatening business licenses for employers who unintentionally hired an illegal worker.

January 8, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber, said the business advocacy organization was interested in income tax and school funding reform as well as changes enabling Kansas businesses to make better use of guest worker programs. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — A leading business lobbying organization in Kansas frustrated with Congress’ failure to deal with immigration policy recommended the federal government grant states authority to implement guest worker programs that address specific workforce needs.

The Kansas Chamber, which plays a significant role in lobbying the Kansas Legislature, said that if Congress again failed to make progress on reasonable change to bolster the U.S. workforce with international labor it should enable states to craft alternatives that catered to precise business needs of participating states. The lobbying organization also said it would oppose state legislation increasing penalties or threatening business licenses for employers who unintentionally hired an illegal worker.

“On both sides, whatever you want to look at, whether state or federal, it’s almost like both sides use it as a political cudgel,” said Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber. “I trust Kansans to put something together that addresses the workforce need.”

