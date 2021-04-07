KS earmarks $10.5M for veterans’ home

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran stands behind a quest by the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to build the state’s first nursing home for Kansas military veterans east of Topeka.

Kansas has soldier homes in near Dodge City and at Winfield, but none directly serving the cluster of military retirees living in northeast Kansas. And, Kansas trails surrounding states in terms of care facilities for vets with Missouri and Oklahoma hosting seven, Colorado at five and Nebraska with four.

Under a plan moving through the Kansas House and Senate, the state would commit to cover 35% of the construction cost for an estimated $31 million building and would be on the hook for annual operational funding. A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs program would cover the remaining 65% of construction expenditures. Given the national waiting list for VA funding, it could take several years to bring the Kansas project to fruition. No specific site has been selected.