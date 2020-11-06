KS GOP gains will have far-reaching effects

LAWRENCE, Kansas — This week’s election set the stage for partisan fights in the Kansas Statehouse over things like redistricting, abortion, Medicaid expansion and pandemic-related aid.

Democrats had hoped to crack the Republican supermajority in both chambers — thus taking away the GOP’s power to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes — but that didn’t happen.

The unofficial election results show Republicans winning 87 of the 125 House seats (up from 84 current seats) and 29 out of 40 seats in the Senate, the same as before. The numbers could change slightly as a few races have razor-thin margins.