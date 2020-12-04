KS hospitals refusing rural COVID transfers

Kansas hospitals are turning away more than 100 transfer patients a month as smaller, local hospitals continue filling up at an alarming rate.
In May, at the beginning of the pandemic, the University of Kansas Health System denied 40 transfers and in October it was up to 140, said Jill Chadwick, a KU spokeswoman.
“November was expected to trend higher,” she said, adding that those numbers are not yet available.
