KS hospitals refusing rural COVID transfers

Kansas hospitals are turning away more than 100 transfer patients a month as smaller, local hospitals continue filling up at an alarming rate.

December 4, 2020 - 12:33 PM

In May, at the beginning of the pandemic, the University of Kansas Health System denied 40 transfers and in October it was up to 140, said Jill Chadwick, a KU spokeswoman.

“November was expected to trend higher,” she said, adding that those numbers are not yet available.

