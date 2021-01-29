Menu Search Log in

KS House approves new crime, oil bills

The House passed a trio of bills without opposition Thursday, sending the measures to the Senate for review. Representatives moved favorably on two criminal justice-related bills, including the drug treatment diversion program, and one that would aid in plugging thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells.

January 29, 2021 - 10:00 AM

TOPEKA — A bill passed Thursday by the Kansas House would establish a program diverting people with drug offenses from prison toward resources to fight their addiction.

The legislation, which passed by a 123-0 vote, would establish a certified drug abuse treatment program in place of criminal proceedings. Prosecutors would be allowed to sign agreements with judges and community corrections for supervision.

Defendants who pass through the program would not be convicted while those who do not would be tried.

