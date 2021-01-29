KS House approves new crime, oil bills

TOPEKA — A bill passed Thursday by the Kansas House would establish a program diverting people with drug offenses from prison toward resources to fight their addiction.
The legislation, which passed by a 123-0 vote, would establish a certified drug abuse treatment program in place of criminal proceedings. Prosecutors would be allowed to sign agreements with judges and community corrections for supervision.
Defendants who pass through the program would not be convicted while those who do not would be tried.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.