KS launches first housing study in years

TOPEKA — The shortage of affordable housing in Kansas will inspire the first comprehensive assessment of statewide residential needs in nearly three decades, state officials said.

Gov. Laura Kelly turned to RDG Planning & Design, of Omaha, Nebraska, to perform analysis of housing opportunities and goals as well as potential strategies for promoting housing development.

“This statewide housing assessment will provide us with a starting point on how we can positively affect communities’ abilities to grow and provide the quality of life that every Kansan deserves regardless of their zip code,” Kelly said.