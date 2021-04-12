KS legislature passes $20B budget

TOPEKA — A nearly $20 billion state budget is on its way to Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk after both the House and Senate passed it Friday on the last day of the regular session.

While the budget includes funding for human services and public safety, the most notable aspect of the bill is what it doesn’t include: any K-12 education funding.

The greatest challenge now facing the legislative branch is determining how they will fund public schools after the Senate did not pass a separate bill that addressed state education funding before adjourning until May 3.