You know the drill. Runny nose, coughing, sneezing.

Most of the time, when we pick up respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, we write it off as a cold. The flu, if it really makes us miserable. We sniffle our way through. We don’t get diagnosed — which is why most people have never heard of the virus.

But later in life, RSV spreads more easily into your lower respiratory tract.