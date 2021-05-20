 | Thu, May 20, 2021
KS Statehouse, museum to reopen to public in June

The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Statehouse and the state Museum of History in Topeka will reopen to visitors next month. 

The reopening of both buildings was announced Wednesday by the State Historical Society, which provides tours in the Statehouse near downtown Topeka and operates the museum in west Topeka. Both had been closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Statehouse visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday starting June 1. While groups can request guided tours of the building, tours of the dome won’t be offered.

