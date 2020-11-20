KS unemployment rates drop

TOPEKA — The Kansas unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in October after an increase to double-digits this spring in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The preliminary figure from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kansas Department of Labor revealed a decline from 5.9% in September. It remains well above the typical pre-coronavirus jobless figure of 3.1% that existed in October 2019.
Ryan Wright, acting secretary of the state Department of Labor, said the monthly analysis was a sign the Kansas economy was making progress from the COVID-19 shock that escalated unemployment to a high of 11.9% in April.
