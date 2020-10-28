Menu Search Log in

KU study: Face masks stall viral spread

Research shows Kansas counties with a mask mandate can expect seven fewer cases per day for every 100,000 people.

October 28, 2020 - 8:39 AM

Kansas politicians have different attitudes about wearing masks to prevent spread of COVID-19. At this Oct. 4 event in El Dorado, Rep. Will Carpenter, left, chose not to wear a mask, while Attorney General Derek Schmidt, center, Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes wore a mask. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Researchers at the University of Kansas report counties with mask mandates thwarted significant escalation in transmission of COVID-19 and counties operating without a requirement people wear a face covering suffered steady infection rate increases.

Elected county government leaders in 80 Kansas counties rejected the order issued in July by Gov. Laura Kelly mandating every Kansas resident to wear a mask in public places where 6 feet of social distancing couldn’t be maintained. Four Kansas counties stopped short of rebuking the governor, choosing to decline to enforce Kelly’s mask order.

Twenty-one counties in Kansas maintain a mask mandate, including Sedgwick County, which adopted the rule in September after the virus flared in southcentral Kansas. Sedgwick was among 11 counties to belatedly come on board with a mask edict.

