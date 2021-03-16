Kwikom, Kansas partner to expand digital access

KwiKom Communications of Iola was recently awarded a $331,985 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development.

Zachery Peres, president of KwiKom, said in a press release the grant, which KwiKom will match, will go toward expanding fiber optic Internet access for homes, businesses and schools in Thayer, Altoona and Fredonia.

“We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas through this private/public investment to expand Internet access,” Peres said.