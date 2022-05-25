 | Wed, May 25, 2022
LaHarpe Day will return

The June 25 celebration will include a vintage baseball game, color run, parade and talent show. The theme is "Field of Dreams."

May 25, 2022 - 4:12 PM

The LaHarpe Color Run festivities were capped with a “color splash” as the group tossed cups of powdered paint skyward. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Plans are taking shape for the June 25 LaHarpe Day celebration, complete with a vintage baseball game, color run, parade and talent show.

The summer celebration returns for the first time since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined activities in 2020 and 2021.

With organizers starting from scratch, the small band of volunteers is hoping to find others willing to be a part of myriad activities, from participants in the afternoon talent show, food and craft vendors, or simply volunteers willing to lend a hand.

