LaHarpe Days celebration returns

LAHARPE — The annual LaHarpe Days celebration brings a day filled with activities for young and old alike Saturday.

The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the annual color run, which begins (and ends) at the Senior Citizens building at 111 S. Main St.

Runners, or walkers, can go either the 3-kilometer or 5-kilometer route, while being doused with non-toxic powdered paint along the way. The route will take participants south onto what eventually becomes 2600 Street before reaching the turnaround spots and heading back north.