 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
LaHarpe Days celebration returns

Saturday's LaHarpe Days event begins with the annual color run (or walk) starting at 9 a.m. More activities take place at City Park before the parade at 11, and the festivities end with a street dance.

June 21, 2023 - 2:30 PM

The annual LaHarpe Days celebration includes a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Above is a scene from last year’s parade. Register file photo

LAHARPE — The annual LaHarpe Days celebration brings a day filled with activities for young and old alike Saturday.

The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the annual color run, which begins (and ends) at the Senior Citizens building at 111 S. Main St.

Runners, or walkers, can go either the 3-kilometer or 5-kilometer route, while being doused with non-toxic powdered paint along the way. The route will take participants south onto what eventually becomes 2600 Street before reaching the turnaround spots and heading back north.

