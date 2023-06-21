LaHarpe Days celebration returns

LAHARPE — The annual LaHarpe Days celebration brings a day filled with activities for young and old alike Saturday.
The events kick off at 9 a.m. with the annual color run, which begins (and ends) at the Senior Citizens building at 111 S. Main St.
Runners, or walkers, can go either the 3-kilometer or 5-kilometer route, while being doused with non-toxic powdered paint along the way. The route will take participants south onto what eventually becomes 2600 Street before reaching the turnaround spots and heading back north.
Already a subscriber?