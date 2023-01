LAHARPE — Utility rates took center stage once again as LaHarpe City Council members warned customers to brace for more bad news.

On top of approving $8-a-month sewer meter fee hikes on Wednesday, Council members scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss how much water may cost for customers, in particular those who live outside LaHarpe City Limits.

At issue is a looming $130,000 bill to handle repairs to the city’s water tower.