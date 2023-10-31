 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
LaHarpe hopefuls state their case

A trio of LaHarpe City Council candidates and Mayor Mae Crowell shared their views on issues facing the city during a candidate forum on Monday evening.

By

News

October 31, 2023 - 3:52 PM

LaHarpe City Council candidates, from left, Danny Ware, Angela Barker, Mae Crowell and Austin Lee listen to an attendee’s question at Monday evening’s candidate forum. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Infrastructure, budget measures and finding ways to grow the community were constant themes Monday as LaHarpe City Council hopefuls shared their views.

A trio of Council candidates — incumbents Austin Lee and Danny Ware Jr. and challenger Angela Barker — joined Mayor Mae Crowell in front of a crowd of about 15 residents for the LaHarpe PRIDE-sponsored event.

They spent more than an hour discussing their philosophies regarding city matters and fielding questions on a host of issues.

