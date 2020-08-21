LaHarpe is first in area to offer new 988 service

LAHARPE — Barely a month after the Federal Communications Commission approved a new three-digit suicide prevention hotline, LaHarpe Telephone Co. became one of the first providers in the area to offer the 988 service to its customers.

Callers will be put in direct touch with the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Hotline, explained Harry Lee Jr., LaHarpe Telephone president. Special assistance also is available through the network for military veterans.

The aim is to make 988 as ubiquitous as 911, he said.