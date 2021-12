LAHARPE — Parents and youngsters hoping to find a Christmas activity or three are in luck.

Courtney Frame, LaHarpe health and wellness coordinator, is hosting an afternoon with Santa from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at LaHarpe City Hall.

Games, arts and craft activities and snacks are on the menu, in addition to getting to visit with Santa Claus. Goody bags filled with treats, gloves and stocking caps will be given out as well.