LaHarpe seeks to fill city council vacancy

LAHARPE — The LaHarpe City Council is seeking someone to fill a vacancy.

Council member Austin Lee will vacate the seat effective May 31 because he is moving outside the city limits.

He was first elected in 2020 when he won a seat previously held by his father, David Lee, who did not seek re-election in order to successfully run for the county commission. Austin Lee was elected to his second term in November 2023; it expires in January 2027.

The city is accepting letters of intent from those who may be interested in filling the position. To qualify, you must live in the LaHarpe city limits. The deadline is June 3.

Mayor Ella Mae Crowell is tasked with appointing a successor to Lee. The council will then vote whether to approve her recommendation. The council has five members and the mayor, who votes only in the event of a tie.

The Council’s next meeting is June 12. Members could make a decision at that time or wait until a future meeting.

LEE IS moving just outside the city limits.

“I hate to leave but you have to do what’s best for your family,” he said.

“LaHarpe is a great place to live.”