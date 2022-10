LAHARPE — Volunteers seeking to do some good Saturday are invited to join LaHarpe PRIDE members and a handful of Kansas State University students for the community’s annual cleanup day.

The group will meet at LaHarpe City Hall for breakfast at 8 a.m. before heading out to several properties in need of cleaning, hauling away debris, and yard or household items.

Trucks from Nelson Quarries will be used to help with the effort as well.